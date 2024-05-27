Jabalpur Pvt Schools Collect ₹81.30 Extra Fee From Students, 11 Schools Raised 50% Fee, Booked For Fraud; Check LIST

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fraud has been registered against 11 schools in Jabalpur for allegedly raising fees beyond the permissible limit of 10%. Responding to parents' complaints regarding an illegal fee hike, the Jabalpur district administration has initiated a crackdown against several schools.

Legal proceedings have been commenced against 11 school operators and principals. Charges have been filed under sections 420, 471, and 472 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to fraudulent practices. This action, deemed the most extensive of its kind in the area, was a joint effort by the district administration, local police, and the crime branch.

According to the collector, 11 schools in Jabalpur have collected an extra fee amounting to ₹81.30 crore from 21,000 students. Additionally, these private schools have generated substantial revenue by collaborating with book vendors and publishers without proper authorization. Despite the implementation of regulations in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 concerning fee hikes by private schools, these school authorities have flouted the rules and raised fees.

An audit uncovered numerous irregularities, with 11 schools found to have raised fees by over 50% without adhering to regulatory standards. Allegedly, these institutions unlawfully amassed ₹81.3 crore from approximately 21,000 students.

Check the schools here:

The following schools are accused of significantly raising fees and publishing overpriced books:

Christ Church Voyage School

Gyan Ganga School

STEMfield International School

Little Ward School

Chaitanya School

St. Aloysius School, Saliwara

St. Aloysius, Ghamapur

St. Aloysius, Sadar

Christ Church, Ghamapur

In response to the findings, authorities have issued directives for the reimbursement of unlawfully collected fees and have urged school management to conduct internal reviews.

Criminal cases have been registered against the accused schools and individuals, with 80 people facing charges related to financial misconduct and regulatory violations.