Jabalpur: Plots of industries dept worth Rs 14 crore freed in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur district administration has freed land of industries department worth Rs 14 crore from illegal occupancy in the city on Wednesday, an official release stated on Wednesday.

About 23,000 square feet worth Rs 13.8 crore was freed from three different spots in the city. At least 10,000 square feet land of industries department near Manmohan Nagar Gayatri Mandir in Aadhartal Tehsil was freed from illegal possession of Gohalpur resident and land mafia member Asif.

Asif had constructed a boundary wall and a road, which was removed with the help of municipal corporation and police. The officials claimed that unethical activities were also conducted on the plot behind the boundary wall.

The market value of this government land, which has been freed from encroachment, is about Rs 6 crore, the cost of the concrete road and boundary wall built is worth Rs 12 lakh, administrative officials added.

Similarly, a plot of about 3,000 square feet of industries department was freed from the illegal possession of Rajesh Khatik, where he had built a cowshed. The estimated value of the plot was estimated to be around Rs 1.80 crore.

The anti-encroachment team freed another 10,000 square feet of the land allotted to the industries department from the possession of the operator of Pachauri Petrol Pump. He was sold the plot by someone, he had claimed. The cost of the plot has been estimated to be around Rs 6 crore.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:03 PM IST