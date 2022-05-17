Jabalpur: Hundreds of tribal students stage protest, submit memo to open college in Bargi constituency

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of tribal students of Bargi constituency of Jabalpur district staged a protest to open college in Bargi and Chargwan areas of the district on Tuesday.

The gathering of the students along with MLA Sanjay Yadav reached the commissioner's office during the public hearing and submitted a written memorandum demanding to open the college in the area.

One of the students, Pavan Barkade said that the tribal students left their studies after class 12 due to lack of college in their area. Most of the population of the area belong to the tribal and labourer class who worked hard throughout the day to feed their family. They could not afford sending their kids to cities for studies.

After the COVID-19 pandemic the livelihood of their families is hardly possible. In such a situation it is very costly for them to come to the city for studies, the students added.

They also demanded that bus facility and college should start from the upcoming session otherwise they would gather in larger numbers at Malviya chowk and would stage an indefinite strike.

On the other hand another student, Reshami Bhavedi said that she recently passed class 12th and she wanted to study further but due to poor financial condition of the family, she could not come to Jabalpur city for studies.

Her parents work as labourers and they earn very less in which they can only pursue their livelihood. If the college opens in the Chargawan area then she will be able to pursue her dream with the help of studies, She added.

Congress MLA Sanjay said that when the Congress government came into power, it gave approval to open two government colleges in Shahpura block. But unfortunately the congress government lost power. After that they tried to wake up the government through calling attention, but in spite of this the colleges were not opened.

“I want to request the government that they should not ruin the future of the children. The Shivraj government is cheating the tribals. Even after getting approval from the cabinet of the college two years ago, the government is not opening the college,” MLA Sanjay added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:58 PM IST