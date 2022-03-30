Jabalpur: Former collector Karmveer Sharma leaves district without paying electricity bill; electricity department sends bill of Rs 72000

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former collector Karmveer Sharma has left the district without paying the electricity bills of his bungalow in Jabalpur, an official of the electricity department said. The electricity department has sent the bill of Rs 72000 including Rs 68000 outstanding dues to present collector Ilaiyaraja T.

According to reports, the connection of the collector’s bungalow is still in the name of former collector Bharat Yadav. Karmveer, who is currently posted as a Director of Energy Department, Bhopal, had not transferred the connection in his name though connection used to get transferred as soon as the collector of the district changes.

Karmveer has been in the district for around two years but he did not pay the power bills. Earlier in December, when the matter of the bill hit the headlines, the collector paid Rs 41,000 and again did not notice it further.

Recently, Karmveer has transferred from Jabalpur to Bhopal. Now, the electricity department has issued the bill of Rs 72000 which consists of Rs 4000 of March and Rs 68000 previous due amount.

Superintendent Engineer of Madhya Pradesh East Electricity Sector Sunil Trivedi said that the bill of the collector’s bungalow was due and the bill likely to get deposited soon.

