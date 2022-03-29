e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / Jabalpur: About 1000 families to rehabilitate from Madanmahal Hill following the order of High Court; 60 families shifted

Jabalpur: About 1000 families to rehabilitate from Madanmahal Hill following the order of High Court; 60 families shifted

On March 29, the administration team reached Dargah and the rear part of the gas godown locality and shifted 60 families to Tewar.

FP News Service | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

File Photo |

File Photo |

Advertisement

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the order of Madhya Pradesh High Court, the district administration has identified 1000 families to be rehabilitated from Madanmahal hill to Tewar locality in Jabalpur district.

On March 29, the administration team reached Dargah and the rear part of the gas godown locality and shifted 60 families to Tewar. The district administration said that the process would be continued continuously till all the families shifted from here. The land for the families was allotted in Tewar.

SDM, Tehsildar, CSP, police personnel and municipal corporation employees were engaged in shifting the families. Government vehicles were arranged for transporting the household goods in the rehabilitation of the families.

The administration claimed that the work of construction on the allotted land had started and they were gradually rehabilitating the families. A few families, however, opposed the rehabilitation but the administration was trying to convince them following the court’s order. The administration also assured them to provide a systematic plot there.

A petition, however, filed on behalf of the families challenging the court's order is pending in the High Court.

ALSO READ

Jabalpur: Woman consumes poison during Jan Sunwai at SP office Jabalpur: Woman consumes poison during Jan Sunwai at SP office
Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:51 PM IST