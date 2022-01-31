Jabalpur: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is the biggest cow killer in state, says Mahamandaleshwar Akhileshwarnand Giri

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The vice-chairman of Madhya Pradesh Gopalan and Animal Promotion Board, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Akhileshwarnand Giri has said that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is the biggest cow killer in the state. He had dissolved 10 Gau Sadan during his tenure in 2000 and committed a sin.

He further said that state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and himself were still paying for the mistake of Digvijay Singh, adding that Singh should reach Narmada river and apologize for it.

Swami Giri had made the above remark during talking to the media person in the city on Monday.

He told media persons that more than 400 cows were present in the gaushala operated in Berasia area of ​​Bhopal. The official figures of the total number of dead cows would come out only after the investigation.

The Gaushala operated in Berasia was run by an NGO since 2003. No complaint had been regarding this cowshed before. A probe was going on to ascertain the reasons for the sudden death of so many cows, Swami Giri added.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:44 PM IST