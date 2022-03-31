Irregularities in recruitment exams: Youth Congress activists lock PEB gate in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress led by state president Vikrant Bhuria protested at the Professional Examination Board (PEB) on Thursday over irregularities in various recruitment examinations like Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

The screenshot of MPTET-2020 paper leak, which was released from Gyanveer Institute of Management and Science College, Sagar, went viral on social media and this has also been confirmed, said the YC leader adding that the college belongs to the son of minister Govind Singh Rajput.

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress workers during their protest over alleged corruption in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by Vyapam, in front of the office of the Professional Examination Board, in Bhopal, Thursday | FP

The Youth Congress put locks on the main gate of PEB as a protest. They shouted slogans against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan comparing PEB irregularities to the Vyapam scam. They demanded a high level probe into irregularities by removing transport minister Govind Rajput and ODS Laxman Singh.

Irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Professional Examination Board (PEB) have created a sensation in political circles. Youth Congress state president Vikrant Bhuria demanded removal of Transport minister Govind Rajput and OSD Laxman Singh for fair probe and if fair probe is made, many ministers and officials will be under scanner.Later on police forces rushed to PEB and dispersed the mob. As many as 19 youth Congress members including Vikrant Bhuria were arrested.

My son’s college was rented out, clarifies Rajput: Transport minister Govind Rajput clarified that “ My son owns Gyanvir Institute. But it’s computer centre was hired by a Bengaluru-based agency. Examination is underway. Executive of the company handles the software till the examination is completed. Cameras are installed in all the rooms. Police are deployed outside the college.”

Minister further said, “ Under such circumstances, if even family members try to get entry, they are stopped. So it is part of a strategy to defame my college. Many congress leaders own colleges in the state. We simply rent out a computer centre and do not interfere. My family has nothing to do with irregularities of PEB.”Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra, defending Govind Rajput, said, “ company hire the college for examination so it is not justified to blame college directly. Social media platforms are not reliable.”

Police personnel detain Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress workers during their protest over alleged corruption in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by Vyapam, in front of the office of the Professional Examination Board, in Bhopal, Thursday, | FP

Congress leader Arun Yadav has demanded to cancel the PEB examination stating that paper leak had led to the Mega scam of Vyapam from the college of the minister's son.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:17 PM IST