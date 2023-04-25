Internship of Foreign Medical Graduates: State medical council told clear cases in 1 week

Unsplash(Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical Council (MPMC) has been asked to dispose of pending cases of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who hold offline certificates. The latter had staged demonstration at MPMC office demanding one-year internship instead of two years as they already hold offline certificates. After internship, they will be eligible to appear for NEET PG.

Medical graduate from Ukriane Dr Udit Soni said, “ Commissioner, Medical Education, John Kingsly AR, has instructed MP Medical Council registrar Dr Rajendra Nigam to clear the pending cases of FMGs who have submitted offline certificates. Those who have completed one-year internship should be allowed to appear for NEET PG. ”

MPMC registrar Dr Rajendra Nigam said cases of FMGs would be cleared after verification of documents. “They are demanding one-year internship. It will be decided after document verification,” he added.

Due to Covid-19 outbreak and Russia-Ukraine war, several FMGs were unable to finish their training in those countries. In March 2022, National Medical Commission (NMC) permitted graduates who had returned to India and received MBBS degree on or before June 30, 2022, to sit for FMG test.

After clearing the test, they are required to undergo compulsory medical internship for two years before they are permitted to practise medicine in India.