Bhopal: Congress MLA shakes legs with Rai dancer, BJP says it’s awful

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress MLA from Gunnor in Panna district Shivdayal Bagri was seen dancing with a Rai dancer in video, which went viral on Tuesday. The BJP has raised eyebrows and questioned MLA’s act over morality.

The MLA and his supporters were seen dancing with Rai dancer at a function.

In one of the steps, the MLA holds a currency note in his mouth and the dancer takes the note away with her mouth as his supporters cheer up. In a 2.20-minutes video, the MLA was seen holding hands of the dancer and dancing on drum beats.

BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that the act of MLA was awful. “He is dancing and giving currency note through lips to her lips publicly. Congress should come clear on MLA’s act,” he added. He demanded to know whether it was appropriate and whether Congress would take action against the MLA.

When Free Press tried to contact MLA, his phone remained unanswered.