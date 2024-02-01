Interim Budget 2024-25: ‘Budget Beneficial For All,’ Says MP CM Yadav; Kamal Nath Labels It 'Anti-People'

Interim Budget 2024-25: ‘Budget Beneficial For All,’ Says CM Yadav; Nath Condemns, Says,’BJP Showed Anti-People Face’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The interim budget of 2024 presented by the Union Finance Minister is calling for both positive and negative reactions from various political figures on Thursday. Though, the budget 2024 contained no changes regarding income tax slabs and salaried people, Ms. Sitharaman highlighted various Centre’s programmes for women, youth and poor.

Opinionating the budget, Madhya Pradesh political leaders gave contradictory statements. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that everyone would benefit from the Union Budget. Nonetheless, it was criticised by former chief minister Kamal Nath for failing to address employment and for providing no relief with respect to income tax slabs.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

CM Yadav claimed that the Modi government has achieved a significant accomplishment by lifting approximately 25 crore people out of poverty.

CM Yadav applauded the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat plan, which includes workers from Anganwadi and "ASHA," (Accredited Social Health Activist) as well as the budget's provision of 2 crore dwellings for the impoverished. The chief minister also praised the interest-free loan of Rs 75,000 crore for stimulating the travel industry along with the decision of expansion on airports on 517 routes.

According to Yadav, the measures of the Modi government have helped India emerge as the world's fourth largest economy.

बड़ा हुआ तो क्या हुआ जैसे पेड़ खजूर।

पंछी को छाया नहीं फल लागे अति दूर।।



मोदी सरकार के आज पेश किए गए अंतरिम बजट की स्थिति कुछ ऐसी ही है। हमें आशा थी कि चुनाव से पूर्व के इस बजट में वित्त मंत्री बताएंगी कि प्रधानमंत्री ने जो हर वर्ष 2 करोड़ रोजगार देने का वादा किया था उस हिसाब से… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) February 1, 2024

Kamal Nath

The former CM Kamal Nath, however criticised the budget and accused the Modi government of being ‘anti-people’.

"We were hopeful that the finance minister would inform us about the target of the prime minister to provide 2 crore jobs every year and accordingly whether the aim of giving 20 crore employment (in ten years) during the period has been achieved or not," Nath questioned.

Regarding the tax slabs, the middle class was hoping for relief, but nothing happened.

He claimed that although the Modi government had pledged to treble farmers' income by 2022, not a single positive item in "their (farmers') favour" is listed in the interim Budget for 2024–25.