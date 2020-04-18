Interest-free loan scheme for farmers to continue: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the short-term interest-free loan scheme for farmers will remain in place in this financial year too. Chouhan stated this at a review meeting of the cooperatives department.

The cut-off date for payment of loan for 2018-19 has been extended to Marh 31 due to the corona pandemic.

Chouhan said the previous government was planning to stop the interest-free short-term loan scheme. The BJP government is meant for farmers, he said, adding that, the scheme to give interest- free loan would remain intact.

Besides interest-free short-term loan, other reliefs may be given to farmers, keeping in mind the situation arising out of the corona pandemic, he said.

Nearly 22 lakh farmers have taken loan of Rs 8 crore for Kharif crops. They had to pay the loan by March 28, and if they failed to do that, would have paid interests.

So, the Chief Minister’s decision to extend loan payment date will make the farmers heave a sigh of relief.