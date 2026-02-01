Indore News: 13-Year-Old Brutally Murdered; Accused On 3 Days Police Remand; Uncle Still At Large | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The prime accused Rehan Shakir has been remanded in police custody for three days in connection with the brutal murder of a 13-year-old boy in Shrinagar area. His accomplice and uncle Abdul Rafeeq Raza remains absconding.

MIG police station in-charge CB Singh said, “The police have obtained three days' remand for the accused and are actively searching for his uncle. His mobile phone has been switched off since the incident, but he will be arrested soon.”

The accused is described as cunning with a criminal mindset, as he has remained largely uncooperative during interrogation. He lured the boy to the rooftop with the intention of sexually assaulting him. When the boy resisted and cried for help, Rehan struck him twice on the head with a brick, causing him to lose consciousness. The accused then strangled the boy approximately eight times, ensuring he could not survive or reveal the attempted assault. Fearing getting exposed, he panicked about disposing of the body and contacted his uncle, who assisted him in hiding it inside a bed box at his flat.

The accused had planned to dispose of the body from the box once the police search of the building was over. To avoid suspicion, he even joined the search party during the hunt for the missing boy. However, his plan was foiled when the police noticed scratches and injury marks on his hands, which raised their suspicions and they arrested him.