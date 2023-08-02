Indore: Hearing Postponed On PIL Over Indore-Dewas Bypass

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hearing on PIL on alleged poor condition of Indore-Dewas bypass, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed. The court will now hear the matter next week. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had informed the court during the last hearing that the contract of the company maintaining the Indore-Dewas bypass has been cancelled.

On Tuesday, the response was expected from the Central Government and Gayatri Projects Limited, which is looking after the bypass work, but they did not file the reply.

The PIL has been filed by advocate Amya Bajaj on behalf of the organisation Matri Foundation. It is said that the contractor of bypass was given to Gayatri Projects Limited, a Hyderabad-based company under the BOT project.

Facilities not provided as per conditions

As per the terms, the company was to provide street lights, landscaping, tree plantation, truck bay, traffic aid post, pedestrian facility, convenience room, medical aid post, bus-bay and bus stand and many other facilities for the passengers. “But no such facilities were provided. Bypass condition is poor. There are potholes everywhere,” the petition claims.

