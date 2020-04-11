Indore collector seeks 13 officers, including 2 IAS to fight corona

BHOPAL: As covid-19 pandemic has put everything in a shambles, collector Manish Singh has sought 13 officers for posting to Indore.

On receiving Singh’s letter on Friday, the government began to issue orders for posting 13 officers to the district.

Amongst the IAS officers, Singh sought the posting of Chandramauli Shukla and Arvind Dubey.

Besides them, Singh sought the posting of state administrative services officers like Kedar Singh, Abhay Bedekar, DK Nagendra, Sujan Rawal, Vishan Chouhan, Anukul Jain, Shashwat Meena, Rajendra Singh, Bihari Singh, Ajit Shrivastava and Jamil Khan.

The personnel department has issued orders for posting of some of the officers.

In Indore, the condition is worsening with each passing day. More than 235 people have tested positive and 26 died of the disease.

Against this backdrop, Singh sought the posting of those officers who have already worked in Indore to bring the situation under control.