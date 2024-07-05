In Bad Shape: 34% Hike In Health Budget Not Adequate, Cite Experts

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the 34% hike in the health Budget, the state government is going to face a major challenge in filling the proposed 46,000 posts in the public health sector in the state. The government has allocated Rs 21,444 crore for 2024-25 to the public health sector but no separate provision has been made for†new recruitments.

According to budget analysts and health experts, the budget proposes creation of 46,000 new jobs but it lacks clarity on recruitment. Health services are badly suffering in the state as one-third of health services, such as pathology, CT scans, and X-rays, have been outsourced. Doctors are kept on contract after retirement. This doesn't give a very healthy picture of the public health sector in the state. The state government still depends on the Central government for financial support.

Many services outsourced

Amulya Nidhi of NGO Jan Swasth Abhiyan said, 'Despite the 34% hike in the health budget (over Rs 21,444 crore), there is no separate provision for recruitment for the 46,000 posts that the government has proposed. Secondly, medicine shortages continue in the state. Tuberculosis and hepatitis medicines are in short supply. Around 30% of health services, like pathology, CT scans, and X-rays, are outsourced. So, health care services are already in bad shape in the state.'

Phase-wise recruitment

Adiya Mandya Jain, budget analyst, said, 'It is true that recruitment against 46,000 posts is a challenging job for the government in the health sector with the department's overall budget of Rs 21,444 cr, which is inadequate. But there are other options like the Central fund under NHRM and phase-wise recruitment. Government will gradually work for strengthening health sector.'

Central assistance

Dr Pankaj Shukla, ex-NHM director said, 'The Central government also helps the state government in the health sector. In addition to Rs 21,444 crore allocation, the Central government assistance will continue through its National Rural Health Mission (NHRM) to fill the gap and strengthen health services. With Central government funds, the state government will fill the 46,000 posts. The health sector is too large, the state government has to manage hospitals and human resources.'

IPHS implementation

Dr Padmakar Tripathi, ex-NHM director said, 'Nothing will happen in one go. In health, funds have been allocated to all heads. The government will implement the standards of the Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) and fill the 46,000 new posts in the government health sector. Doctors, paramedical staff, and others will get jobs in the health sector.'