Important events in Bhopal on Sunday 1/Mar/20

Over 300 take part in open book test

Over 300 students took part in the capital’s first ever open book test organised by the Civil Services Club on Sunday.

The test was based on IAS Nitin Singhania’s ‘Bharat Ki Kala Evam Sanskriti’ (Art and Culture of India).

The participants were given a question paper with 100 questions in crossword pattern. They were then given one book each and asked to search answers in it.

They were given a time of 90 minutes for the exercise. The questions varied from general knowledge to history and literature.

Shubhanshu Shukla, a student of Hamidia College won the contest, answering 39 questions out of all.

Arushi Dubey from Excellence College secured the second position answering 38 questions while Saurabh Pandey from Government Engineering College of Rewa managed to answer 31 questions to secure third place.

The founder of the Civil Services Club, Laxmi Sharan Mishra, told Free Press the exercise aimed at inculcating reading habit in the students.