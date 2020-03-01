Important events in Bhopal on Sunday 1/Mar/20

Over 300 take part in open book test
Over 300 students took part in the capital’s first ever open book test organised by the Civil Services Club on Sunday.
The test was based on IAS Nitin Singhania’s ‘Bharat Ki Kala Evam Sanskriti’ (Art and Culture of India).
The participants were given a question paper with 100 questions in crossword pattern. They were then given one book each and asked to search answers in it.
They were given a time of 90 minutes for the exercise. The questions varied from general knowledge to history and literature.
Shubhanshu Shukla, a student of Hamidia College won the contest, answering 39 questions out of all.
Arushi Dubey from Excellence College secured the second position answering 38 questions while Saurabh Pandey from Government Engineering College of Rewa managed to answer 31 questions to secure third place.
The founder of the Civil Services Club, Laxmi Sharan Mishra, told Free Press the exercise aimed at inculcating reading habit in the students.
Uttaradhikar: Bundeli & Holi songs & Myur Nritya delight audience
Myur Nritya , Bundeli and Holi songs delighted the audience at the Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening.
It was part of weekly programme ‘Uttaradhikar’ of the museum.
The event began with Bundeli songs, presented by Anamika Pandey with troupe. They presented songs like ‘Maiya mori angna aayo…,’ ‘ Nek dhane rahio lala, Rang darungi…,’ and ‘ Aayo khelan hori lala…’.
It was followed by Holi songs of Braj which includes ‘Hori ke rasiya…,’ ‘ Aaj viraj mein hori re rasia…,’ ‘Hori khelan aayo shyam…,’ won huge round of applauses from the audience.
The event ended with the mesmerising ‘Myur Nritya,’ presented by artistes under the direction of Vandnashree. They presented dance on song ‘Kanha Mor Ban aaye …’. In this item Radha wants to see dance of peacock but there is no peacock there. On the request of Radha, Lord Krishna presented Myur dance.
Alakhnandan’s Charpai staged
A three day drama festival concluded with play ‘Charpai’ at Shaheed Bhawan on Sunday.
Written by Rameshwar Prem and directed by Alakhnandan, the one-hour-twenty-minutes play the highlights that money is more important than human relation the present society. This is a story of family whose dreams have been shattered, hopes dashed.
The play revolves around a saga of middle-class family. The chief of the family i.e. father doesn’t get space in his own home after retirement. He brings Charpoi which becomes reason of chaos.
Seven artistes performed in the play which 38 shows have been staged across the country.
Apart from powerful acting of actors , set, costumes, lights, music, make-ups and props attracted the theatre buffs who were presented in good numbers.
Basant Utsav Mela – 2020: Purnima Chaturvedi and her troupe presents songs & dance
Folk singer Purnima Chaturvedi and her troupe presented Basant and Holi songs and dance at Gaurhar Mahal on Sunday evening.
It was part of ongoing exhibition-cum-sale ‘Basant Utsav Mela – 2020,’organsied by Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation.
She was accompanied with Meenakshi Dale, Meenakshi Pagare, Aanadita, Viskha, Anita and Sangeeta.
The event began with Ganesh Vandna. It was followed by Holi songs of Barsane , Gokul, Nand Bhaujai Holi and Amlai song of Basant. Besides, Nidmadi folk songs, dances were also presented.
The exhibition will remain opened for visitors till March 2 from 1pm to 9pm.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)