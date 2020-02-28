Important events in Bhopal on Friday 28/Feb/20

MP bags two golds at KIUG

Two players from Madhya Pradesh have won Gold at Khelo India University Games (KIUG) being held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneshwar.

Babita Patel from State Athletics Academy bagged one gold medal in pole vault. She jumped 3.60 metres for the feat. She had won silver at Youth Games held earlier in Guwahati.

Raman Yadav from State Wrestling Academy also secured gold in 50kg weight category in wrestling. Yadav has also won a bronze for the country in School World Championship earlier. He has won many other national and international tournaments.

MP’s Vishwajeet and Kanha Tyagi also secured one silver medal each in weightlifting. Vishwajeet lifted weighs of 129kg and 153kg while Tyagi lifted weighs of 120kg and 148kg.

The tournament began from February 22 and will conclude on March 1.