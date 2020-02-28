Important events in Bhopal on Friday 28/Feb/20

MP bags two golds at KIUG
Two players from Madhya Pradesh have won Gold at Khelo India University Games (KIUG) being held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneshwar.
Babita Patel from State Athletics Academy bagged one gold medal in pole vault. She jumped 3.60 metres for the feat. She had won silver at Youth Games held earlier in Guwahati.
Raman Yadav from State Wrestling Academy also secured gold in 50kg weight category in wrestling. Yadav has also won a bronze for the country in School World Championship earlier. He has won many other national and international tournaments.
MP’s Vishwajeet and Kanha Tyagi also secured one silver medal each in weightlifting. Vishwajeet lifted weighs of 129kg and 153kg while Tyagi lifted weighs of 120kg and 148kg.
The tournament began from February 22 and will conclude on March 1.
Culture department honours Bagheli litterateur Saras
Madhya Pradesh Department of Culture feted Srinivas Shukla Saras with Maharaj Raghu Singh Memorial Award on Thursday for his poetry work in Bagheli language.
Shukla received the award for his work, Bagheli Gazal Aur Muktak. He was honoured by the director of Sahitya Academy Madhya Pradesh, Naval Shukla, and assistant director Nityanand Srivastava.
Saras belongs to Seedhi district in Madhya Pradesh. He has completed 69 years of his age.
The award includes a cheque of Rs 51,000, a shawl, a memoir and a certificate. Saras has worked for the revival of Bagheli language in literature.
Saras has a list of books on his name, some of which include Rakhseer, Amrauti, Anjuri Bhar Anjore, Mahataari Bitiya, Aama Keri Tikori, Bagheli Hindi Shabdkosh and Bagheli Lok Kathayein.
His essays and poems have been accepted in syllabus of BA final. He has a number of works in Khadi Boli Hindi too.
Saras said that he was wrongly interpreted to be the one who gave recognition to Bagheli language. The language, rather, established his name in the world of literature, he added.
The department will now honour one poet of Bagheli language every year.
Governance Now PSU Awards 2020
Among all State and Central Public Sector Enterprises, BHEL has been adjudged as the Best Public Enterprises (PSE) in HR excellence and re-skilling of Employees; research and innovation, and geo-strategic reach, by an independent jury, for the Governance Now PSU Awards 2020. BHEL Director (HR) Anil Kapoor received the awards from Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs, at a function in New Delhi.
Parivesh, Tanay bag gold medals
Students of Campion School Bhopal, Parivesh Bajpai and Tanay Shrivastava from senior classes bagged two gold medals in MPCG Zone in International Informatics Olympiad.
They also received certificate of excellence and secured top ranks on State Level competition. Silver zone Foundation organised International Olympiad of Mathematics (IOM).
Parivesh scored State Rank First and All India Olympic Ninth Rank whereas Tanay got zonal First Rank in MPCG Zone in International Informatics Olympiad.
More than 1,000 different CBSE schools, Private Schools students took part in this olympiad. Both the students gave their extra-ordinary performance in this state level exam under the guidance of Mahendra Kothari, Computer Lecturer and the examination coordinator.
Urology & surgery camp concludes
A urology and surgery camp concluded at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital in the city on Friday.
In the 96th leg of the camp over 178 surgeries including 24 surgeries of prostate enlargement, 17 stone, 16 stone in bladder, 91 hernia, 5 cystoscopy, 4 hydrocele and 7 surgeries of prostate, mass on neck and ENT diseases, while 14 other surgeries diseases of urinary disorder were performed.
Sant Siddh Bhau, chairperson of Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Trust felicitated surgeons and Para medical staff of One Global Village, Kansas City, America.
Medical director of One Global Village Temmy Neblok Beiran said that she have earlier also performed surgeries here in the Hospital and always she gets utmost satisfaction in this organisation.
Dr. Brandon Johnson said he had come here for the first time and he experienced that not only local surgeons but the patients are also very cooperative.
SBI’s branch & e-lobby inaugurated
Chief General Manager, SBI, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Rajesh Kumar inaugurated a new Branch and e-lobby at Ratibad, Bhopal on Friday.
Assistant Commandant of BSF V.K. Pradhan was also presented on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion Kumar said that SBI has always been focused towards Financial Inclusion and one step forward towards this , the Bank opened this Branch at a prominent location i.e. Sehore Road, Ratibad to facilitate the customers of the nearby areas.
The Branch is equipped with all the latest Bank’s digital products which provides 24X7 Banking facilities to the customers.
Kumar urged the customers to adopt the digital products viz YONO and reduce the use of paper. He further elaborated that SBI's YONO Digital Banking provides Banking and lifestyle products in the single platform.
P.K.Bansal, DGM (B&O), Bhopal, U.S. Kolhe, DGM (CM & CS), Abdhesh Saxena, Regional Manager (Region-2), Bhopal, staff members and other honorable customers were present.
Planet Engineers 2020: Tech fest form Mar 4
A three-day tech fest ‘Planet Engineers 2020’ of LNCT group will inaugurate on March 4.
The event is being organised by different institutions of LNCT group like JNCT, LNCTS, LNCTI, LNCT University, Rishiraj Dental College. Free Press is associated partner of the fest.
Various technical, social, cultural, and sports contests will be organised in the fest. Students from across country will take part in the fest. A live performance of singer Aastha Gil will be held on March 5.
The students of LNCT Group are creating awareness among people about environment, women empowerment, global warming, beat plastic pollution through street plays and flash mob, staging at different places in the city.
