IAS meet at RCPV Academy begins

Bhopal: Chief Minister Kamalnath inaugurated the three-day IAS meet at RCPV Academy on Friday. The meet will comprise of varied range of sports and fun activities.

The officers will have meals together and share their stories with each other. Chief Secretary SR Mohanty, ACS IPC Keshari, ACS Finance Anurag Jain, PS Women and Child development Anupam Rajan, Commissioner Bhopal Kalpana Srivastava and Collector Bhopal Tarun Pithode were present at the meet among others.