I am smiling because we all are united & I have full faith on my MLAs: CM Kamal Nath addresses Congress Legislature Meet ahead of floor test

BHOPAL: Everyone asks why I am smiling in such tense condition, and I am smiling because we all are united and I am having full faith on my MLAs, said the Chief Minister Kamal Nath while addressing the Congress Legislature Meeting, here on Sunday.

CM took the meeting of the Congress MLAs at the CM House to form the strategy to face the opposition in the Assembly.

He added that the Congress MLAs were sent to Jaipur, but they were not kept under any constraints, they were free, they were having mobiles and free to move anywhere. Unlike the BJP MLAs who were held captive by their own party and also the 21 Congress MLAs who were kept under constraints and were denied access to even mobile phones.

He demanded that BJP should first release 21 MLAs first to face the floor test, “If the 21 MLAs of BJP are kidnapped, will the BJP then find it correct to call the floor test?”

He blamed the mafias for making attempts to destabilise the Congress government in the state and accused BJP for supporting such elements.

AICC observer Harish Rawat appreciated the effort of the CM and remembered that the BJP had tried the same trick in Uttrakhand, where the BJP tried to topple the Congress government.

In the meeting the ex-CM Digviajy Singh, ex-Union minister Suresh Pachori, member of parliament Vivek Tankha and ex-PCC chief Arun Yadav were present among others.