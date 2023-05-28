HuT Case: NIA to break open dark web to identify radical Islamic outfit 'super mastermind’ and funding patrons

File Pic :HuT members being brought to court in Bhopal |

Bhopal(madhya Pradesh): National Investigation Agency (NIA) is going to delve into ‘dark web’ to identify ‘super mastermind’ of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a radical Islamic organisation recently busted by Madhya Pradesh anti-Terrorist Squad (MP-ATS).

The arrest of 16 activists of the HuT by MP ATS has brought to fore the international links of the radicals. The ATS, however, was unable to break into the ‘dark web’ operations of the organisation because of its limited area of working. As the ‘super mastermind of the organisation and the funding patron were operating from foreign soil, - which is beyond the jurisdiction of a state agency like ATS- the national agency like NIA has been given the responsibility to expose them before the world.

With the NIA taking charge of the case, more secrets of people operating the radical outfit from across the borders are likely to tremble soon.

The national agency is going to probe deep into the activities of the HuT members who were planning to execute their misdeeds on Indian soil. The preliminary investigation has brought to fore that the HuT radicals members were preparing for an ‘operation’, and were making themselves financially stronger and physically fit for the same.

The ATS had arrested 16 members of HuT on May 9. Of these, 10 were arrested from Bhopal, one from Chhindwara and five others were picked from Hyderabad by Telangana police on the inputs of MP ATS. The five HuT activists were later brought to Bhopal. After the police remand all the 16 radicals have been sent to jail on the court’s orders.

The Five...

Yasir Khan, Syed Sami Rizvi, Khalid Hussain, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammad Salim were said to be the leaders of the Indian module of HuT. The 11 other members followed their instructions. Rizvi, professor of physics, was one of the master-brains to deal with the technical issue of the organisation. It was he who operated the ‘dark-web’, applications. Rizvi used to issue directions to other members, on the orders of his ‘master’. Yasir was given the responsibility of Bhopal, while Saleem handled Telangana. The other members followed their instructions. They used chatting Apps (not popular ones) to keep away from the eyes of the security agencies.