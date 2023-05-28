Bhopal: 79% suicides are committed by people of 19 to 40 years of age, AIIMS research says

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of AIIMS Bhopal, in its research, discovered that a staggering 79% of suicides are committed by people who are in the age group of 19 to 40 years.

This indicates that young adults are vulnerable to suicide and there is urgent need for targeted intervention and support system for them, according to report.

The study revealed that 77% of the cases exhibited one or more depressive symptoms. The finding underscores the critical importance of recognising and addressing mental health issues, such as depression, to prevent individuals from reaching the point of contemplating suicide. It lays emphasis on increasing access to mental health resources and early interventions.

The research also brought to light prevalence of substance abuse in suicide cases, with a striking 51% of individuals having a history of substance abuse. Additionally, the study indicated that 37% of the cases had a history of previous suicidal behavior. The finding highlights the importance of identifying individuals at risk of repeated attempts and implementing appropriate preventive measures, including targeted counseling and psychiatric intervention.

Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department head Prof (Dr) Arneet Arora said psychological autopsy research provided valuable insights into the complex factors associated with suicide. “By uncovering the high prevalence of depressive symptoms, substance abuse, and previous suicidal behavior, this study serves as a crucial stepping stone towards addressing these pressing issues,” he added.

AIIMS Director Dr Ajai Singh said findings would help in assessing the evidence-based interventions and policies aimed at reducing suicides.