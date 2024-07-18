 Husband, In-Laws Feed Poison To Woman After She Gives Birth To Girl Child In MP
The incident came to fore, only after the woman, who was admitted in a hospital, regained consciousness on Thursday and revealed her ordeals in front of the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker: Husband, In-Laws Feed Poison To Woman, Try To Hang Her To Death After She Gives Birth To Girl Child  | Unsplash

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amid government’s ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ campaign, a condemnable incident has been reported from Gwalior, where the husband and in-laws allegedly assaulted the woman, fed her poison because she delivered a girl child. The accused family even tried to hang her to death as they wanted a son.

The matter pertains to Kanch Mill under Hazira police station jurisdiction in Gwalior. The incident came to fore only after the woman, who was admitted in a hospital, regained consciousness on Thursday and revealed her ordeals in front of the police. 

article-image

Behaviour changed after birth of daughter

The victim, Pinky Sharma, was married to Rahul Sharma in 2018. Two years of marriage went well but as soon as she gave birth to a baby girl, the behaviour of her in-laws changed towards her.

Troubled by the torture, she went back to her maternal home in Agra. After some time, her husband Rahul Sharma came to take her home and within a few days of returning to her in-laws' house, the harassment started again.

article-image

Regained consciouness after three days

On the night of July 12, Pinky’s husband Rahul Sharma, mother-in-law Sarla and sister-in-law Reena Sharma beat her up, and they fed her poison. When her condition started to deteriorate, they strangled her with a sari and tried to hang her. 

In order to avoid any suspicion, the in-laws took her to hospital where she was admitted for three days unconscious. 

After three days, she regained consciousness and recovered. As soon as she regained consciousness, police took her statement and registered a case against the accused husband Rahul, mother-in-law Sarla and sister-in-law Reena under various relevant sections including attempt to murder. All the accused are still absconding. Police assured they will be caught soon.

