Honey trap: SIT, I-T enter into tug-of-war

BHOPAL: A tug-of-war has begun between the SIT and the income-tax department after a court has asked the SIT to give information about honey-trap case to I-T officials.
I-T department wants every piece of information about the case including electronic evidence and statements of women caught in connection with case.
However, SIT wants to share only financials details. Sources said it was for this reason that, SIT has not yet shared any details with the I-T officials.
I-T officials want to lay their hands on the politicians, businessmen and officers connected with the women.
I-T officials have quizzed the women about how much money they have received from those people.
Based on the information received so far it will issue notices to those connected with the case.
The state government formed the SIT, and efforts were allegedly made to save many officers in the case.
Sources claimed that as I-T department has all the information, the SIT will not be able to save anybody.
I-T officials have collected the information about the bank transactions and those who have deposited money to these accounts would be quizzed.
SIT has questioned other people, too, who were involved in the case.
I-T department wants statements of those people that they may lay their hands on all information related to the case.
