Honey trap: SIT, I-T enter into tug-of-war

BHOPAL: A tug-of-war has begun between the SIT and the income-tax department after a court has asked the SIT to give information about honey-trap case to I-T officials.

I-T department wants every piece of information about the case including electronic evidence and statements of women caught in connection with case.

However, SIT wants to share only financials details. Sources said it was for this reason that, SIT has not yet shared any details with the I-T officials.

I-T officials want to lay their hands on the politicians, businessmen and officers connected with the women.

I-T officials have quizzed the women about how much money they have received from those people.