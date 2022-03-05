Hit-and-run case: Youth dies 19 days after accident, cops still groping in dark

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newspaper vendor, who was hit by a recklessly driven car in front of Mrignayani showroom on February 14, died on Saturday morning.

Even after 19 days, the police are clueless about the car that hit the youth, Sumit Jain, on February 14 morning, when he was going to distribute newspapers.

He was admitted at a private hospital, where he breathed his last in the morning.

Sources said that police checked CCTV cameras installed at important squares and roads, but they were found inactive.

In-charge of TT Nagar Police station, Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said that Jain had suffered severe injuries and died.

Raghuvanshi confirmed that CCTV cameras of all important squares and roads were inactive when the accident took place. “CCTV footage of TT Nagar square, Banganga square, Polytechnic Square, Raj Bhawan Square and other places connecting to the new market but the car could not be traced,” he said.

Jain’s father Ashok Jain said, “My son was in hospital for the past 19 days and struggled for life, but the police could not even track the car. They failed to arrest the accused. At times, it seems they (police) are trying to shield the accused.”

