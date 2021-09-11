Gwalior: Will see you after returning to power, former minister to cop

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and Congress MLA Lakhan Singh has courted controversy by threatening a police station in-charge publically. A video of Lakhan Singh’s speech is going viral on social media.

Lakhan Singh along with other Congress leaders and workers staged a protest at Bhitarwar in Gwalior on Friday, demanding compensation and rehabilitation for flood affected people.

While addressing the gathering, he said that Bhitarwar police station in-charge threatened Congress workers and implicated in fake cases. “As of now, you (police station in-charge) are young. There is time for your retirement. We will see you after returning to power,” the Congress leader said.

Criticizing the Congress leader’s statement, state BJP spokesperson Ashish Agrawal said that Congress party had lost its support in the state, therefore its leaders had started threatening public servants. “This is the reason that they have been out of power for years,” Agrawal said.

Notably, State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath had recently threatened to government officers and employees.

