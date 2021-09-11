Bhopal: Mentally unstable youth jumps from apartment, dies

Bhopal: A 21-year-old youth who had come to house of his sister, a constable with police, allegedly jumped to death from third floor of her government quarter on Friday morning, said police.

The deceased was identified as Shubham Gomik, a resident of Seoni district in the state, said the police.

His sister Ranjeeta Gowmik is posted at Government railway police (GRP) Bhopal. She lives in police colony in Jahangirabad, said assistant sub inspector Shankar Kankade. He said the youth was mentally unstable. Police said he had come with his mother to live in Bhopal.

He was running out of the house in morning and brother-in-law of the constable, Devendra, brought him back in the house. However, after entering the house he went to the balcony and jumped from there, said the ASI. He said Devendra even tried to stop him but he ran towards the balcony and jumped.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, said Kankde. The Jahangirabad police have registered a case and have initiated probe into the incident.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:41 AM IST