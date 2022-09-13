Gwalior: Truck driver hits cleaner to death, booked

Representative Picture |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police have booked a man on charges of bludgeoning a truck cleaner to death, said the police on Monday. The police added that the cousin brother of the deceased witnessed the incident, after which a probe was launched.

According to police, the deceased Ajay Rajput was a truck cleaner. Rajput had a dispute with the truck driver Manish over money on Monday noon. The argument heated up following which Manish hit Rajput on head with an iron rod. Rajput who bled profusely died on the spot.

The police added that Rajput’s cousin brother Virendra who was passing by witnessed the duo arguing. Before Virendra could intervene, Manish attacked Rajput on the head and fled in a truck. Virendra informed the police.

Accused Manish is a resident of Lalitpur who has been booked for murder. Efforts are on to arrest him, said police.

