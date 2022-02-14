Gwalior: Three persons travelling in truck's trolley killed as Iron sheets fall on them

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons travelling in a truck’s trolley were killed after iron sheets fell on them, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred near Dabra town late Sunday night. It took hours for the rescue team to take out the bodies which were stuck in the iron sheets.

According to reports, five persons from Saiya village of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh boarded a truck for Seoni town. All five were involved in selling bouquets.

The truck driver allowed only one person to sit along with him. He asked the rest of the four people to sit in the truck’s trolley, which was laden with iron sheets.

Kanhaiyalal, who escaped with minor injuries, said that the truck was running at high speed, when truck driver Kuwanpal applied brakes. Subsequently, the iron sheets fell on them, Kanhaiyalal added.

He said that three of them identified as Chandan Singh, Sonpal Singh and Pinku Kushwaha suffered fatal injuries and died on spot. They also got trapped under the sheets.

The police said that family members of all deceased have been informed and they would be reaching Dabra soon to collect the body.

