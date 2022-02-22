Gwalior: Scindia reacts ahead of Kamal Nath’s visits to Chambal region

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A day before Kamalnath’s visit in the Chambal region, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Guests are welcomed in our Gwalior Chambal division and I am sure you will welcome too.”
Kamalnath will address a program in Bhind district on February 23 and Congress leaders were busy in preparations for the program.
Regarding the cleanliness survey in Gwalior, Scindia said, “We are going to start a campaign soon and it is our resolve to bring Gwalior on the top of the cleanliness category.
Scindia reached Gwalior on Monday evening on a two-day visit. Scindia participated in local programs on Tuesday in the city and then left for Bhopal.
ALSO READGwalior: I have stopped commenting on Digvijaya Singh's statements for the last 20 years, says...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)