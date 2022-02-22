Gwalior: I have stopped commenting on Digvijaya Singh's statements for the last 20 years, says Scindia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that he has stopped commenting on Digvijaya Singh’s statement for the last 20 years, adding that even the public have now commented on Singh's statement several times.

Scindia made the above remark while talking to the media person on Monday late evening. He has reached Gwalior on a two-day visit.

Scindia further said, “PM Narendra Modi's personality is of development and we are working in the same direction. I have come to Gwalior for the same and I am working for the development of Gwalior.”

Scindia also replied about the auction of narrow gauge train coaches and engines that he had written a letter to the Railway minister. “I want that the auction of coaches and engines will not be done till the decision on it is not finalised,” Scindia said.

Nonetheless, Scidina would leave for Bhopal on February 22 after attending programs in the city.

