Gwalior: Retired policeman killed, may have been murdered due to property dispute, say police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired assistant sub-inspector was killed by unidentified people in Gwalior, police said on Tuesday. His hands and legs were found tied with cloth.

The incident took place on Monday night but came to light on Tuesday morning after a housemaid reached his house.

The deceased has been identified as Meghsingh Kushwah, 63, a resident of Shri Vihar Colony in Gwalior. Kushwah retired from the police department in 2018. He was living alone as his wife lives at her paternal house in Amkho village in the district.

Sources said that housemaid reached Kushwah’s house in morning and found the house gate opened. When she entered the house, she found Kushwah lying on a bed with his legs and hands tied with a cloth. She informed the neighbours who alerted the police.

On receiving information, a police team led by Gwalior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi reached the spot.

Police officials said that injuries have been found on the head. “A cloth has also been found around his neck. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was strangulated to death. Before being strangulated, he was also attacked with bricks,” said a police officer.

The officer also said that the household goods lay scattered, suggesting that the accused had conducted a search in the house.

“The body has been sent for autopsy and a report is awaited. Prima facie, it seems that he has been killed over a property dispute. We have started an investigation and the accused would be nabbed soon,” said Gwalior SP, Amit Sanghi.