Gwalior: Municipal corporation to immerse mortal remains of 108 Covid victims in Ganga river

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday took up the responsibility to immerse mortal remains of Covid patients whose family members did not collect the same from cremation ground for immersion.

The mortal remains of 108 Covid victims on Tuesday were been taken to Soron Ghat situated on the banks Ganga river in Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh. The GMC administration has taken help of Hindu Mahasabha for this work.

According to information, the mortal remains were lying in storage of Laxmiganj crematorium of Gwalior city. “We noticed that family members of several deceased did not come to collect mortal remains. Therefore, we decided to collect and immerse them in holy river,” said deputy commissioner of GMC, Atibal Singh.

“Hindu Mahasabha came forward to facilitate the final journey as per Hindu rituals. A Moksha Yatra was taken out by Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday before offering mortal remains to Ganges at Soron Ghat” Yadav told journalists.

Hindu Mahasabha vice president Dr Jayveer Singh Bhardwaj said, “It is responsibility to facilitate a respectful, final journey of deceased as per Hindu rituals. Therefore, we have taken responsibility to immerse mortal remains in Ganga river.”

Sagar Municipal Corporation had recently immersed mortal remains of 20 Covid-19 victims in river Narmada. All the rituals were performed by municipal administration.