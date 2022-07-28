Gwalior: Man rapes his 40-year-old sister; case registered

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped his 40-year-old unmarried sister under Thatipur police station limits in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

Following the incident, the victim reached the police station and lodged a complaint against her accused brother. She told the police that her father died during COVID-19 pandemic. After which she was living with her brother and her sister-in-law for the past one year.

On Wednesday evening, her elder brother entered her room and started misbehaving with her. When she showed her protest, the accused started beating her and raped her. After that the victim told her sister-in-law about the incident, following which both of them beat up her again and drove her out of the house.

Besides, the accused threatened the victim that if she told anyone about the incident then he would kill her.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said that the victim was unmarried and acting on her complaint, a case was registered against the accused. The police started searching to nab the accused, he added.