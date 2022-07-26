Gwalior: Consumer receives electricity bill of Rs 3419 crore, gets hospitalised

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A consumer has received an electricity bill of over Rs 3419 crore in Shiv Vihar Colony, Gwalior. Following which the consumer’s blood pressure increased on the other hand her father-in-law got shocked and he was admitted in the hospital.

According to reports, the house is registered on the name of Priyanka Gupta, she is a housewife and her husband Sanjeev Kankane is a lawyer. Sanjeev said that the electricity department had sent the bill of Rs 34195325293.

After receiving the electricity bill, the blood pressure of his wife increased and his father, who is a heart patient, got shocked and he was admitted in the hospital, Sanjeev added.

When the electricity department came to know about the irregularity, then they immediately revised the bill and made it around Rs 1300 only.

The General Manager of the electricity company says that this is a human error and action has been taken against the officials concerned. The Assistant Revenue Officer has been suspended and a show-cause notice has been issued to the junior engineer.

On the other hand, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that action had been taken in the matter and what more was needed from this.

