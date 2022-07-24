Gwalior: Last video of Kanwariyas who died in UP goes viral on social media

snap from the viral video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The last video of Kanwariyas, who died in an accident in Uttar Pradesh late Friday night, has gone viral on social media.

The kanwariyas were seen dancing on the roadside in the viral video. According to reports, the video was shot 12 hours before their death. Six kanwariyas, residents of Gwalior, were crushed to death by a dumper in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh late Friday night.

One of the persons who died, Naresh Pal was seen dancing with a bag on his shoulder and one of his companions was trying to lift him in his lap.

On Saturday, the bodies were brought to their residence in Bahangikhurd village of the district, where the last rites of them were performed.

It is said that the Kanwariyas had sent the video to their family members. After the incident, all the residents of the village are in deep sorrow.