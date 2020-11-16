Gwalior-Chambal region records light rainfall

The Gwalior-Chambal region saw a change of weather recording light rain on Monday. The weatherman has attributed the changes to western disturbances.

Gwalior recorded 6cm rainfall while Mehgaon and Ater recorded 5cm rains each. Gohad received 4cm rainfall, Sewada 3 cm and Morena, Bhind and Lahar each recorded 2cm rainfall. Under the impact of a fresh Western Disturbance, light to scattered rain/snow is very likely over Western Himalayan region from November 18 to November 20. Minimum temperature is very likely to fall gradually by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius over Madhya Pradesh during next 4-5 days.

Cloudy weather led to a rise in temperature. Datia recorded a sharp rise in night temperature of 4.9 degree Celsius settling at 18.0 degree Celsius, which was 6 notches above normal.

With 2.4 degree Celsius rise, the Gwalior recorded a minimum temperature of 17.5 degree Celsius, five notches above normal.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degree Celsius which was 2.8 degree Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was 17.7 degree Celsius, 3.2 degree Celsius above normal.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 31.6 degree Celsius which was 1.3 degree Celsius above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 18.8 degree Celsius which was 4.7 degree Celsius above normal.

As per meteorological department, the Western Disturbance which lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood, induced cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan at lower levels. The system is likely to move further north eastward during next 24 hours and hence there impact on weather over northwest India likely to further reduce.