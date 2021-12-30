Gwalior: 4 persons test positive for COVID19 in city, sample sent for genome sequencing

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons including 3 children have tested positive for COVID19 in Gwalior after two months. The active cases tally rose to six in the city. All the three children were between 11 and 17 years old.

Samples of the patients have been sent for genome sequencing. The patients have been admitted to the hospital. According to reports, one of the children has recently come from Mumbai after a family trip. Another child who tested positive is a Karate Champion and he had recently returned from Delhi.

Nonetheless, the health department is tracing the contact of the children and collecting the samples of the suspects. The district administration has also instructed to follow all the necessary guidelines of the COVID19.

The administration instructed that the inter-state bus should run with 50 percent occupancy. All the passengers should tick all the boxes of COVID 19. If any casualties came in fore then action would be taken against the bus operator.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 02:05 PM IST