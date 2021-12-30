e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:07 PM IST

Gwalior: Hindu Mahasabha protest Kalicharan’s arrest, claim to burn effigy of CM Bhupesh and Chhattisgarh police

National Vice-president of Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Bhardwaj claimed, “Owasi, who disturbs the communal harmony within the country, should also be arrested. Why are only Hindus being targeted?”
FP News Service
National Vice-president of Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Bhardwaj |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Mahasabha in Gwalior is protesting Kalichran’s arrest by Chhattisgarh police over an objectionable remark against Mahatma Gandhi. The workers of Hindu mahasabha claimed that they would burn the effigy of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Police at the Hindu Mahasabha office in Gwalior.

National Vice-president of Hindu Mahasabha, Jaiveer Bhardwaj claimed, “Owasi, who disturbs the communal harmony within the country, should also be arrested. Why are only Hindus being targeted?”

Bhardwaj said that the workers of the organisation in the state as well as in Chhattisgarh were in support of Kalicharan. They would burn effigy within the state as well as in Chhattisgarh. “Kalichanran is a true hindu and we all are in his support,” Bhardwaj said.

He also said that Hindus were being targeted continuously in the state. There were a few leaders who continuously targeted Hindus. They should be arrested, he claimed.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:07 PM IST
