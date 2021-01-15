Gujarat government studying anti-conversion laws of MP, UP

The Gujarat government is examining laws enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to curb "forced religious conversions by marriage", said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP, have brought religious freedom laws to stop conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

These laws against inter-faith marriages as an alleged ploy for conversion provide for long prison terms and hefty fines for violators.

"Some people indulge in trapping or alluring or cheating Hindu girls to marry them. But we have seen that most of the timesuch girls regret taking this step as they and their families are never happy in such situations.

"This also creates division in the society," Patel said in reply to a question.

Patel was speaking to reporters after attending an event organised by the VHP here to start the drive for raising donations for the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya.