 Great Escape Falls Flat: Two Inmates Jump 15-Foot Jail Wall In Madhya Pradesh, Get Caught Limping 2km Away!
The men have been transported back to their cells and are being kept under supervision.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Representative Image (AI Generated) | DALL-E

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two inmates, tired of their lives in a cell, executed an attempt to escape Patan Sub Jail, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The duo managed to jump off the 15-foot wall only to be caught 2kms away, limping!

As soon as the prison officials got to know about the attempted escape, they chased down the escapees. The prisoners could only manage to get thirty minutes of freedom after which they were caught by the jail officials. The men have been transported back to their cells and are being kept under strict supervision.

article-image

According to information, the prisoners, identified as Sheikh Shahadat, resident of Katra, Patan and Krishna Yadav, resident of Katangi, Kundan Mohalla are undertrial prisoners. Shahadat is a rape accused and Yadav has been booked for sale of illegal substances. Patan sub jail is undergoing renovation due to which there has been a flow of masons and painters coming in and out of the jail everyday.

One such 'mason' left a tall ladder outside the jail wall in order to help the prisoners escape. On Friday, Shahadat and Yadav sought the opportunity and tried their luck at escaping. They managed to scale the 15 foot wall using a rope, but to their shock, the ladder that was supposed to help them, fell off. With no option left, both of them jumped atop the wall, injuring themselves in the process.

Caught two and a half kilometers away

After falling from a 15 foot wall, both the escapees faced severe injuries. Meanwhile, the information about the escape reached the jailer and other officials. The jailer, along with several officials ran to the spot and thus began the chase. Due to the injuries, the escapees could not manage to outrun the jail officials. Shahadat and Yadav were caught just two kilometers down the road.

