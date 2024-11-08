 MP: Cops Unveil Blind Murder, Arrest Two, Search For Other Culprits On
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Cops Unveil Blind Murder, Arrest Two, Search For Other Culprits On

MP: Cops Unveil Blind Murder, Arrest Two, Search For Other Culprits On

The police said that an old enmity was the reason behind the murder.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:38 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Thursday claimed to have blown the lid off the mystery behind the murder of a 35-year-old man Ayodhya Prasad whose body was found in a pool of blood on the Silk Resort four-lane highway on November 4. Two youths Mohit Sahu and Shivam Kaushal were arrested in connection with the murder.

The police said that an old enmity was the reason behind the murder.  The murderers took Ayodhya Prasad and battered him to death with a baseball bat. The 21-year-old culprit Mohit is a resident of Chakkar Road, Kalika Nagar, and 20-year-old Shivam is a resident of Azad Chowk Malakhedi, Narmadapuram.

Read Also
Indore Updates: Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Ranked 4th Best In India; Police Bulldozes 250...
article-image

Two motorcycles, one belonging to Ayodhya Prasad and another used to commit the murder were recovered from the possession of murderers. These two culprits have been taken on police remand for a day to get information about other members of the gang involved in the murder.

The police registered a case on the report of Samar Singh Solanki, resident of Jasalpur village under rural police station in Narmadapuram. The relatives of Ayodhya Prasad Yadav were present at the spot during the inquiry.  The brother of Ayodhya Prasad, Prahlad, resident of Malakhedi, identified the body. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeks Closure Of RMC Plants In Govandi, Deonar, And Chembur Over Air Pollution Crisis
Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeks Closure Of RMC Plants In Govandi, Deonar, And Chembur Over Air Pollution Crisis
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar

A team of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), the dog squad and a cyber team also reached the spot. They inspected the site. An inquiry team was formed following the instructions of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh. Rural police station in-charge Praveen Chouhan and his team members began to inquire about the case on the grounds of the evidence found on the spot. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive, Minor Boy Injured After Fire Broke Out In Tent

MP: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Burnt Alive, Minor Boy Injured After Fire Broke Out In Tent

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Neuro Surgeons’ Conference On November 9

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Neuro Surgeons’ Conference On November 9

MP Updates: Ex-IAS Officer Becomes Independent Director Of Tata Steel; Police Raid Gambling Den,...

MP Updates: Ex-IAS Officer Becomes Independent Director Of Tata Steel; Police Raid Gambling Den,...

Former MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Accuses Sagar Cops Of Accessing CDRs Illegally

Former MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Accuses Sagar Cops Of Accessing CDRs Illegally

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2024: BJP-Turned-Congress Leader Deepak Joshi Rejoins Saffron Party Within A...

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2024: BJP-Turned-Congress Leader Deepak Joshi Rejoins Saffron Party Within A...