MP: Cops Unveil Blind Murder, Arrest Two, Search For Other Culprits On

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Thursday claimed to have blown the lid off the mystery behind the murder of a 35-year-old man Ayodhya Prasad whose body was found in a pool of blood on the Silk Resort four-lane highway on November 4. Two youths Mohit Sahu and Shivam Kaushal were arrested in connection with the murder.

The police said that an old enmity was the reason behind the murder. The murderers took Ayodhya Prasad and battered him to death with a baseball bat. The 21-year-old culprit Mohit is a resident of Chakkar Road, Kalika Nagar, and 20-year-old Shivam is a resident of Azad Chowk Malakhedi, Narmadapuram.

Two motorcycles, one belonging to Ayodhya Prasad and another used to commit the murder were recovered from the possession of murderers. These two culprits have been taken on police remand for a day to get information about other members of the gang involved in the murder.

The police registered a case on the report of Samar Singh Solanki, resident of Jasalpur village under rural police station in Narmadapuram. The relatives of Ayodhya Prasad Yadav were present at the spot during the inquiry. The brother of Ayodhya Prasad, Prahlad, resident of Malakhedi, identified the body.

A team of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), the dog squad and a cyber team also reached the spot. They inspected the site. An inquiry team was formed following the instructions of superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh. Rural police station in-charge Praveen Chouhan and his team members began to inquire about the case on the grounds of the evidence found on the spot.