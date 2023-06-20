Goswami Tulsidas Samaroh: ‘Ramkatha,’ Tulsidas’s Poems In Bharatanatyam, Kathak Style

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Ramkatha’ and the poems of Tulsidas in Bharatanatyam and Kathak dance forms captivated the audience at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Monday evening.

It was part of the fourth-day of the fifth-day ‘ Goswami Tulsidas Samaroh,’ centred on saint and poet Tulsidas.

Bharatanatyam dancer Lata Singh Munshi and her troupe from Bhopal presented ‘Ramkatha’ beautifully. They began with ‘Pushpanjali’ and followed by 'Ja Ke Priya Na Ram Vaidehi, Tajiye Tahi Koti Vairhi Sam' composed by Tulsidas. After this, the story of Lord Ram begins, in which the birth of Ram and his childhood are described by the song 'Thumak Chalat Ramchandra Bhajan'.

Ram Laxman along with other brothers were sent by King Dashrath to Guru Vashishtha for education, ‘Ram Vivah,’ 'Kaikayi-Manthara episode,’ Ram’s exile, 'Sitaharan', 'Jatayuvadh,' 'Ravana's slaughter and Ram's coronation were showcased which mesmerised the audience. The evening session began with the enchanting performance of Sonia Perchure and troupe.

Besides, the morning session began with a sitar recital by Mohammed Irfan. He presented poems of Tulsidas on sitar. It was followed by discussion sessions on ‘Tulsidas ki Bhakti Chetna’ and ‘Tulsidas ka Kavya Saundarya’. Anil Tripathi, Sapna Singh, Joshna Banerjee Aadvani, Anand Singh, Jitendra Shrivastava and Geet Chaturvedi were the main speakers. Shyamsunder Dubey and Vijay Manohar Tiwari presided over the event.