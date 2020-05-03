Good News for Bhopal: Only 6 corona positives out of 650 sample results

Saturday turned to be a good day for Bhopal as far as corona cases are concerned. There were only six positive cases out of 650 samples tested from this ‘Red Zone’ on Saturday.

In last fortnight, Bhopal used to record up to 30 positive cases, but on Saturday the state capital recorded only six positive cases taking the tally to 555 and the death toll remained at 15.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said that six more positive cases have been recorded on Saturday. Going by health department, people tested were diagnosed with COVID-19 infection are showing sign of improvement and it is a shot in arms for the state.

“Trend at present is that there are no new infection hotspots. Containment measures implemented would further stabilise the situation. However, we cannot be complacent. Hotspots are constantly under scanner. Our teams are regularly surveying and collecting samples. Administration continued to having close vigil on contact history of the positive cases,” Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said.

He further said that numbers of positive cases, which was between 20 and 30 per day in the last fortnight, was due to high volume of testing conducted in Bhopal. All the 650 tests were conducted in Bhopal laboratories. Bhopal has four testing facilities for COVID-19, three government-run and one private.

CMHO further said that 257 patients have been cured and discharged from AIIMS, Chirayu and Bansal hospitals. Contact history of Saturday’s six positive patients’ is being traced.