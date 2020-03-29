Gond tribal in Panna using leaf masks to prevent coronavirus

As people are struggling for masks and sanitizers in the urban areas, Gond tribal people living in Panna district have devised their own way to make masks to fight coronavirus.

The tribal people, especially residing inside the Panna Tiger Reserve area, have started making masks with leaves of teak trees. They have been using teak leaves cover to protect them from rains, as well.

‘We heard about a ‘chhua-chut bimari’ (contagious disease) from some welfare workers (NGO). We were told to cover faces by using masks and maintain social distancing to avoid the disease,’ said Ramvisal Gaund.

Ramvisal and his family lives in Kota Gunjapur village of Jardowa gram panchayat in Panna district. This village is inhabited by 77 families and is located inside Panna Tiger Reserve.

“Mahua leaves are good in curing respiratory disorders. Therefore, we use mahua leaves to make mask. However, at some places we are also using teak leaves as the size of the leaf is big,” said Prahlad Gaund from same village.

‘We visit Jardowa or Panna only once a week on Haat (weekly market) day. We were told that a deadly disease that has no cure has spread. One need to cover face if we go to the city,’ he added.

An NGO Prithvi Trust that works with them on man-animal conflict showed them the mask and the Gond of this village immediately prepared a mask of teak leave.

‘They prepared a mask from teak tree leaves after seeing my mask. They asked me if it will help and I had no answer than to say yes,’ said Yusuf Beg of Prithvi Trust.

Though they have strong immune system still they are maintaining distance and cover their face during harvesting of their crop- that is on these days, he added.