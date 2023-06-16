From Streets To Stadium: Breakdancers Prepare For Olympics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 70 breakdancers from small places in the state are sweating it out day and night in Bhopal to turn this hobby into an Olympic opportunity. They are nursing dreams with one of the most celebrated breakdancers in the United States, B-Boy Kareem and India’s best performer B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary).

As soon as International Olympic Committee announced inclusion of breakdance, often considered a street performance, in upcoming Paris Olympics, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare included it as one of the sports in the state sports academy.

‘None knows it in my town’

Farmer’s daughter Lalita said, "I started breakdancing alone. I learned everything on my own. This is the first time that I am taking professional training." Kavya Shrivastava said, "In my city, no one knows about B-boying."

Electrician’s daughter Radhika said, "I am from Bherunda where no one knows breakdance. When I heard that government was conducting talent hunt, I started preparing and now I am here."

‘Dancing not allowed’

Sheikh Sameer said, "In my religion, dance is haraam. People used to call me names when I used to dress like a breakdancer. It was hard to make them understand that it is an art."

One of its kind

"A government-run break dancing academy is one of its kind in the world. If all Indian states start taking breakdance as seriously as MP, I am sure that Indian dancers will qualify for Olympics. It is much more than a street art," said B-boy Kareem.

No sponsors

India’s highest-ranked breakdancer B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary), said, "Barring MP, no other state has included breakdancing as a sport. I am the best in the country and if I don’t have enough funds to take part in international events to qualify for Olympics, then who would?"