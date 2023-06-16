 From Streets To Stadium: Breakdancers Prepare For Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalFrom Streets To Stadium: Breakdancers Prepare For Olympics

From Streets To Stadium: Breakdancers Prepare For Olympics

They are nursing dreams with one of the most celebrated breakdancers in the United States, B-Boy Kareem and India’s best performer B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary).

Minal TomarUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 70 breakdancers from small places in the state are sweating it out day and night in Bhopal to turn this hobby into an Olympic opportunity. They are nursing dreams with one of the most celebrated breakdancers in the United States, B-Boy Kareem and India’s best performer B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary).

As soon as International Olympic Committee announced inclusion of breakdance, often considered a street performance, in upcoming Paris Olympics, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare included it as one of the sports in the state sports academy.

‘None knows it in my town’

Farmer’s daughter Lalita said, "I started breakdancing alone. I learned everything on my own. This is the first time that I am taking professional training." Kavya Shrivastava said, "In my city, no one knows about B-boying."

Electrician’s daughter Radhika said, "I am from Bherunda where no one knows breakdance. When I heard that government was conducting talent hunt, I started preparing and now I am here."

‘Dancing not allowed’

Sheikh Sameer said, "In my religion, dance is haraam. People used to call me names when I used to dress like a breakdancer. It was hard to make them understand that it is an art."

One of its kind

"A government-run break dancing academy is one of its kind in the world. If all Indian states start taking breakdance as seriously as MP, I am sure that Indian dancers will qualify for Olympics. It is much more than a street art," said B-boy Kareem.

No sponsors

India’s highest-ranked breakdancer B-Boy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary), said, "Barring MP, no other state has included breakdancing as a sport. I am the best in the country and if I don’t have enough funds to take part in international events to qualify for Olympics, then who would?"

Read Also
Adipurush Special: Sindhu Sena Reaches Theater Dressed as Lord Rama, Sita & Hanuman In Bhopal
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Adipurush: Bhopalites Give Mixed Reactions; Some Call It Average, Others Label Dialogues As 'Epic...

Adipurush: Bhopalites Give Mixed Reactions; Some Call It Average, Others Label Dialogues As 'Epic...

Bhopal: Jwala Rejects Cub, Tries To Attack It

Bhopal: Jwala Rejects Cub, Tries To Attack It

Bhopal: MP, Andhra Joint Endeavour ‘Craft Bazaar’ Begins At Gouhar Mahal

Bhopal: MP, Andhra Joint Endeavour ‘Craft Bazaar’ Begins At Gouhar Mahal

From Streets To Stadium: Breakdancers Prepare For Olympics

From Streets To Stadium: Breakdancers Prepare For Olympics

Madhya Pradesh Hookah Bar Amendment Bill Gets Prez Nod

Madhya Pradesh Hookah Bar Amendment Bill Gets Prez Nod