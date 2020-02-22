Freedom of expressing lost its sting: Cartoonist Irfan

BHOPAL: The only weapon of a cartoonist, the freedom of expression, has lost its edge over the recent past, said cartoonist Irfan.

He made the above statement in an interaction with Free Press on Saturday. He was in Bhopal for exhibition of his cartoons at Swaraj Vithika on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan.

Irfan has been making cartoons for the past three decades. He said social media had impacted the freedom of expression, especially since 2014.

It has increased the speed of a cartoonist but limited his freedom of expression and opportunities, he said.

Earlier, rather than getting angry with the cartoonist, his objects of caricature appreciated a work, as it was treated as a piece of art, he said.

The situation has changed, because other people have begun to ridicule the cartoonist, if his work does not suit their ideology or interest, Irfan said.

Thirty works of Irfan are on display called Paryavaran Bachao. He took six months to complete these works.

Minister for public relations P C Sharma inaugurated the exhibition organised by the directorate of culture.

Irfan who hails from Gwalior and lives in Delhi said environment became an international issue.This is his first exhibition of cartoons on environment though the second in Bhopal.

Irfan has worked with many leading dailies like Jansatta, The Indian Express, The Asian Age, The Financial Express, The Economic Times and Nav Bharat Times. He has also worked for electronic channels like ABP News, NDTV India, Sahara Samay, Zee News etc. He has been feted with many awards including Kala Hathrasi Award. He has been working with the Election Commission of India to spread awareness amongst voters.

The three-day exhibition from 11am to 5pm will continue till Monday.