Five grooms duped by runaway bride and family in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A groom and his barat were in for a rude shock when on reaching the wedding venue with the band and baja found the bride and her family missing. The marriage was to be solemnised at a samajik sammelan in Kolar area on Friday.

The man and his family went to the police station to lodge a complaint, but to their surprise, five other grooms were queued up to lodge their complaints.

All the complainants had come from different districts to tie nuptial knots with their chosen one. All of them were promised that their marriage will be solemnized at samajik sammelan or mass marriage function in Bhopal on the day. Most probably , all of them were shown the same girl. The Kolar police have registered a case and started investigation.

According to police, the accused had circulated posters mentioning that they arrange suitable matches for eligible men. Upon being contacted they told the victims that they run a social service organisation and arrange weddings of poor girls.

SHO Kolar Chandrakant Patel said the girl who was passed off as bride and other accomplices involved in the gang are yet to be identified.

The officer said that victims have given them the mobile numbers and other details of the accused and investigation is underway.