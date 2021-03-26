Covid in Bhopal: Temples, religious to remain closed for public on Holi, night curfew from 9 am to 6 pm, essential services exempted

BHOPAL: In view of surging covid cases, temples and religious places have been closed for public in the state capital on Holi. Only spiritual leaders will be allowed to perform customary worship. DJ music has also been totally banned. Collector Avinash Lawania has issued order in this regard on Friday.

Night curfew timing has been revised in the state capital on Friday- from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am. Business establishments will be closed by 9:00pm and they will remain closed until 6:00 am, exceptions accepted on the medical store, grocery shops and restaurants.

The unnecessary public movement will be restricted during the 9:00 pm to 6:00 am period. Essential services, hospitals, airports, Railway stations, bus stands, factory workers will be permitted to move. Factor workers will have to show factory identity cards.