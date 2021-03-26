Covid in Bhopal: Temples, religious to remain closed for public on Holi, night curfew from 9 am to 6 pm, essential services exempted

BHOPAL: In view of surging covid cases, temples and religious places have been closed for public in the state capital on Holi. Only spiritual leaders will be allowed to perform customary worship. DJ music has also been totally banned. Collector Avinash Lawania has issued order in this regard on Friday.
Night curfew timing has been revised in the state capital on Friday- from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am. Business establishments will be closed by 9:00pm and they will remain closed until 6:00 am, exceptions accepted on the medical store, grocery shops and restaurants.
The unnecessary public movement will be restricted during the 9:00 pm to 6:00 am period. Essential services, hospitals, airports, Railway stations, bus stands, factory workers will be permitted to move. Factor workers will have to show factory identity cards.
Home delivery from restaurants will be allowed by 10:00 pm. Delivery boys will have to show identity cards concerning restaurants.
Work of ongoing metro projects will remain unaffected by these guidelines. Similarly, transportation of raw material to factories, transportation to sick men, public movement to Airport and Railway station, movement of students appearing in competitive examination has been exempted from this restriction.
Religious, cultural, social gatherings will be permitted with 50 percent of the capacity of halls and if there are 100 participants, organizers will have to take prior permission from the administration. There will be a ban on rallies, marches, and demonstrations.
Publically, festival celebrations will remain banned. People have been instructed to celebrate Holi at the individual level. On Monday, public movement will remain restricted. Business establishments will remain closed. Gym, swimming pools, restaurants, cinema halls have been totally closed.
Temples and other religious places will remain closed for the public. Spiritual leaders will be allowed to perform customary worship. Marriage will be solemnized with 50 attendees with permission from the district administration.
