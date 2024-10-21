 Feuding Families In Gwalior Resolve 8-Year Conflict In Minutes At 'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Baba' Temple
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-long feud between two families over cutting of grass was settled in a matter of minutes at the “Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Baba” temple. The matter is reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

DSP Santosh Patel, who is famous on social media for his heartwarming actions, was the moderator for both the parties. Patel pacified both the parties and help them solve the feud. The families reconciled, embracing each other and organizing a community meal in the presence of officers.

According to information, the conflict, which started over a dispute on cutting grass near a field boundary, had escalated over the years into multiple violent confrontations. Both groups, led by Ram Lakhan Singh Gurjar (a patwari) and Shivraj Singh Gurjar, had clashed numerous times, with weapons involved. The feud left over 20 people injured across various incidents and led to multiple FIRs being filed from both sides. Despite several preventive measures by the police, including 14 restraining actions, the hostilities persisted.

In a final attempt to end the ongoing tensions, local police, led by DSP Santosh Patel, brought both parties together at the temple. Initially, there was some friction, but after discussions in front of the temple’s deity, both sides realized the toll the feud had taken on them. They vowed to stop the fighting and focus on their families' future. The reconciliation concluded with both families serving kheer and dal tikkad to the community, marking the end of their long-standing dispute.

