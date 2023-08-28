Fame Of Madhya Pradesh Reached Every Nook And Corner Of The Country With “Mann Ki Baat” Of Prime Minister Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about Madhya Pradesh in his most popular programme "Mann Ki Baat", the fame of Madhya Pradesh has reached the whole country and the credibility of Madhya Pradesh has increased manifold.

In the "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast on July 30, 2023, the PM mentioned water recharging during the rain through wells in Shahdol. He discussed the paintings based on Puranas being made in different styles in Ujjain and told that one of the idols returned to India by America is related to Madhya Pradesh. The mention of Mini Brazil - Vicharpur village of Shahdol district attracted the attention of the country.

3-year-old girl spent her piggy bank money in the campaign

The Prime Minister told that Meenakshi, a 3-year-old girl from Katni district, also spent her piggy bank money in the campaign for a TB-free India. He mentioned about collecting tonnes of e-waste through Bhopal's start-up Kabadiwala. Through a competition, people were asked to suggest new names for the cheetahs brought to Kuno Park from Namibia and South Africa.

PM talked about Amrit Sarovar

The PM talked about Amrit Sarovar built in Moucha Gram Panchayat near Kanha National Park in Mandla. He hailed the human chain formed during the Tiranga campaign in Indore, which has been registered in the World Book of Records. In this, 8335 people wearing tricolour caps made a map of India through a human chain.

PM appreciated the postcard sent by Bhawna

Modi talked about "Halma", the tradition of water conservation of Bhil tribe. He mentioned the demise of tigress T-5 of Pench Tiger Reserve and the affectionate funeral she received. Talked about Raisen's Class 4 student Bhawna. The Prime Minister appreciated the postcard sent by Bhawna, which was decorated with the tricolour. Bhawna also wrote about revolutionary Shirish Kumar. He made a mention of Padma Shri awardee retired teacher Arjun Singh who took the initiative to give recognition to Baiga tribal dance. Arjun Singh is a resident of Vanagram Dhurkuta in Dindori district.

Similarly, he talked about Ramlotan Kushwaha of Satna, who has collected hundreds of medicinal plants and seeds by making an indigenous museum in his farm. By talking to the tribal villagers of village Dularia of tribal-dominated Bhimpur development block of Betul district, he removed their doubts about the Corona vaccine. After discussing with the former sarpanch of the village Kishorilal Dhurve and Rajesh Hirave, everyone was advised to get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister mentioned Babita Rajput of Agrodha village in Bundelkhand, who along with other women of the village has revived a dry lake by connecting it with a canal. Babita's Mahila Mandali cut the hill and made a 07 meter long ditch, due to which the people of the village got rid of the water crisis.

Modi lauded tribal women

Modi lauded Meena Rahangdale and other tribal women from Chichgaon in Balaghat district, who, with their hard work and dedication, purchased the rice mill in which they themselves once worked.

He praised Singrauli's teacher Usha Dubey, known as Kitab Wali Didi. During the Corona period, Usha Dubey educated the children of the nearby areas by converting her scooty into a library of books, taking care of social distancing. He mentioned the success of Dewas youth, Asharam Choudhary, who cleared the AIIMS exam through hard work and got admission in Jodhpur AIIMS. Asharam's father runs the house by collecting garbage.

PM referred to Bhajju Shyam, a tribal Gond artist

The Prime Minister referred to Bhajju Shyam, a tribal Gond artist from Jabalpur who once worked as a security guard and who, after overcoming all odds, received the Padma Award for his paintings.

Avni- the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft

He mentioned Rewa's Veerangana Avni Chaturvedi, Flying Officer of the first batch of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force. Avni is the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft. He hailed the works of Gaurav Gram Panchayat of Dewas district, which helped to increase the ground water level by creating 27 agricultural ponds.